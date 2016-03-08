'Credible' Reddit ITK claims De Ligt to Man United is a done deal

The latest news regarding De Ligt and Manchester United. Via "u/spoofex" on Reddit. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/GRKa56ktzo — Tpox2 (@Tpox2) May 24, 2019

Manchester United are close to signing Barcelona and Juventus target Matthijs de Ligt, a supposedly credible ITK on Reddit has claimed.De Ligt has been linked with a move to many clubs across Europe and is currently one of the most wanted players in the world. His performances for Ajax have lit up the world and he reached the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League and is in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League too.Surprisingly enough, an ITK called Spoofex on Reddit has claimed that De Ligt is close to a move to Man United as Ajax have accepted an offer of around 85 million euros for the Dutchman.The source, which claims to be an insider about the club's news and happenings at the board, is considered to be reliable by many. He says that United are now in contract talks with De Ligt.Spoofex has also said that United have been after Kalidou Koulibaly for a while now, apart from being interested in Adrien Rabiot. He has also claimed that United have now shifted attention to De Ligt and a deal is now close.