Crespo: 'Don't compare Piatek with Shevchenko'
20 April at 10:15On the day of the match between Parma and AC Milan, Hernan Crespo, who spent time at both clubs, has spoken about his former club Milan. Crespo, speaking in an interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport, said that:
"I predict a draw. I expect a game with Milan attacking and Parma defending itself, for the rossoneri it is a fundamental challenge in the race for Champions League.
"Gattuso has been very good: he handled the most delicate moments wisely, he tried to give an identity back to a team that had lost it in the last few years and it seems to me that the path is positive. He is used to playing with 4- 3-3, everyone also participates in the defensive phase and I don't see why it should change. With Cutrone alongside Piatek in attack there is the risk of overreacting too much, the best quality of a team is the balance.
"I like Piatek? And how can I not like one that makes a name for himself as soon as he arrives? This guy has goals in his blood. I don't like comparisons: I've heard that he looks like this and that, but I don't have to listen to these words. He has very great qualities, in his first championship he is doing very well, but he still has a lot of road ahead of him. In short, let's not put pressure on him by comparing him to Shevchenko or others. He's Piatek for now, and that's okay."
