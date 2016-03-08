Crespo doubts Argentina's balance with both Messi and Aguero

17 June at 21:45

Former Lazio, Milan and Inter striker Hernan Crespo, spoke to the press about Argentina's Copa America defeat to Colombia.
 
"He is a team under construction, let them work. Aguero? Question of balance. Argentina is unable to have it knowing that there are two players who do not help defensively like Kun and Messi.
 
“The situation is complicated, they are fundamental players, but to find balance on the field".
 
The current Banfield coach won 42 caps for Argentina scoring 23 goals including 4 at the World Cup.
 
Argentina have failed to win a trophy since the 1993 Copa America however their under 23s did win both the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.
 
 
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.