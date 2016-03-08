Crespo doubts Argentina's balance with both Messi and Aguero



Former Lazio, Milan and Inter striker Hernan Crespo, spoke to the press about Argentina's Copa America defeat to Colombia.



"He is a team under construction, let them work. Aguero? Question of balance. Argentina is unable to have it knowing that there are two players who do not help defensively like Kun and Messi.



“The situation is complicated, they are fundamental players, but to find balance on the field".



The current Banfield coach won 42 caps for Argentina scoring 23 goals including 4 at the World Cup.



Argentina have failed to win a trophy since the 1993 Copa America however their under 23s did win both the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.







