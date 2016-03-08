"He’s a phenomenon if he’s put in the right conditions, like in Barcelona, otherwise it's hard for him."These are part of the tough comments Hernan Crespo had concerning Lionel Messi following Argentina’s 1-1 draw with Iceland, a match in which Messi failed to convert a penalty.Crespo, a former Seleccion striker, gave his thoughts, recorded by La Gazzetta Dello Sport."Let's start from a fact. Messi, as a vote, deserves 5. If he had scored the penalty, I would have given him a 6. Of course we expect more from him, but here the talk is broadened. Messi is not Maradona, he doesn’t win a World Cup by himself.This must be understood first by all Argentines and then by his teammates. It is a phenomenon if it is put in the right conditions, like at Barcelona, otherwise it’s hard for him.”“But tell me: who helped him against Iceland? Di Maria did not beat his opponent once, the midfielders did not support him.”