Crespo explains Messi struggles
17 June at 17:15"He’s a phenomenon if he’s put in the right conditions, like in Barcelona, otherwise it's hard for him."
These are part of the tough comments Hernan Crespo had concerning Lionel Messi following Argentina’s 1-1 draw with Iceland, a match in which Messi failed to convert a penalty.
Crespo, a former Seleccion striker, gave his thoughts, recorded by La Gazzetta Dello Sport.
"Let's start from a fact. Messi, as a vote, deserves 5. If he had scored the penalty, I would have given him a 6. Of course we expect more from him, but here the talk is broadened. Messi is not Maradona, he doesn’t win a World Cup by himself.
This must be understood first by all Argentines and then by his teammates. It is a phenomenon if it is put in the right conditions, like at Barcelona, otherwise it’s hard for him.”
“But tell me: who helped him against Iceland? Di Maria did not beat his opponent once, the midfielders did not support him.”
Stay up to date on the World Cup and transfer news here
Go to comments