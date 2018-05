"World Cup? We don't know what types of teams we will face. Aguero and Higuain are superior when it comes to some respects, however, if Argentina were to play more down the wings, then Icardi beats them both.

"I would bring him to the world cup, everyone can be useful. In the end, at's a decision to be made by Sampaoli."

Hernan Crespo, former striker of Lazio, Inter and Milan spoke to RMC Sport about Mauro Icardi.