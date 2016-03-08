Crespo: 'Milan should not throw away Andre Silva and Higuain'

09 April at 14:35
Former AC Milan striker Hernan Crespo believes that the rossoneri should not throw away both Andre Silva and Gonzalo Higuain.

Silva is currently on a loan spell at Sevilla, where he is doing very well. Whereas, Higuain is currently on loan at Chelsea, where he is not doing too well.

Crespo was recently talking to Corriere della Sera and he talked about the strikers that Milan have at their disposal. He said: "Piatek? He is strong, he had done well in Genoa. Since he landed in Milan he is allowing the team to fight for the Champions League and galvanized the side. I hope he will be the striker of Milan's future, but first of all he needs stability at the club level.

"I don't think that Higuain or Andrè Silva were to be thrown out, but the team is affected by the changes in the company. Piatek with Cutrone? With the Pistolero alone there up front came five consecutive victories."

 

