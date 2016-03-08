Crespo predicts how many goals Higuain will score for AC Milan
02 August at 16:10Former AC Milan striker Herman Crespo claims Gonzalo Higuain will bring in a lot of goals following his move to San Siro from Juventus.
“Milan bought the best on the market. Compliments. Now that San Siro will have a derby with flakes, an unforgettable match. Icardi against Higuain, the top,” Herman Crespo said while talking to Gazzetta dello Sport.
“What does the arrival of Pipita in the Rossoneri mean? So many goals, so much personality, so many solutions. If Milan, in the last championship, placed in sixth place without the goals of Kalinic or André Silva, I say that with Higuain can aspire to the Champions League.
“In short, it has everything to enter the first four. But do you know what it means to have Higuain in the team? Long ball and he goes to get her; ball in the penalty area and he is there; high ball and he fight head. An impressive striker,” he went on to add.
Go to comments