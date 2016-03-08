Crespo, ‘To beat Atletico, Juventus need 11 lions’

12 March at 16:30
Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, ahead of tonight's match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid, Hernan Crespo has said "Simeone is a dear friend, but this time in Turin he will find eleven lions, bad and determined to do anything to overturn the defeat of the first leg in Madrid. Juventus wants the Champions League, knows that this is perhaps the last chance to make it with this group, and in my opinion this time they won't let it slip in."

"The environment around Juventus is exceptional when it is a question of preparing such games in the Champions League. At the Allianz Stadium in Turin it will certainly be Hell, and Atletico Madrid will have to prove itself ready to retaliate. However it goes, it will be a spectacular game. I say that Juventus will get through. And I apologize to Il Cholo who remains a great coach and a true friend.”
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.