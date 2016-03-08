Crespo, ‘To beat Atletico, Juventus need 11 lions’

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, ahead of tonight's match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid, Hernan Crespo has said "Simeone is a dear friend, but this time in Turin he will find eleven lions, bad and determined to do anything to overturn the defeat of the first leg in Madrid. Juventus wants the Champions League, knows that this is perhaps the last chance to make it with this group, and in my opinion this time they won't let it slip in."



"The environment around Juventus is exceptional when it is a question of preparing such games in the Champions League. At the Allianz Stadium in Turin it will certainly be Hell, and Atletico Madrid will have to prove itself ready to retaliate. However it goes, it will be a spectacular game. I say that Juventus will get through. And I apologize to Il Cholo who remains a great coach and a true friend.”

