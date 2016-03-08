Criscito: 'I was on the bridge 10 minutes before the tragedy'

The shocking tale of the Genoa captain, who had crossed the collapsed bridge in Genoa just before the tragedy, along with his family, publishing a video on Instagram. Then the post to reassure everyone they are safe.



"I am writing this message for all those who are writing to me, worried about me and my family". Through the social media the captain of Genoa, Domenico Criscito , closely linked to the city, paid tribute to the families of the victims of the collapse of the bridge on the A10, and at the same time reassured those who at the news of the tragedy tried to contact him.



He can be considered one of the miraculous survivors of the tragedy, since only a few minutes before the bridge collapsed he found himself crossing that bridge with his family, under pouring rain, as witnessed by a video published in his stories on Instagram . "Dad, what time is it?", You can hear in the video the voice of his son in the car. "It's 11.40am," Criscito replies. The rain falls incessantly, and exactly 10 minutes later that bridge collapsed with dozens of victims.



Shortly thereafter, Criscito published a post to reassure everyone: "We're all fine even if we passed on that bridge exactly ten minutes before the collapse. It is not possible that the bridge can collapse in this way ... IT'S NOT POSSIBLE! We need to do something for this country, people run away for these things. We need security, we need someone to do something. This is a disgust !!!"

