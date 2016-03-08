Criscito on Genoa tragedy: “Together with the whole team, we will do something”
15 August at 14:00A terrible bridge collapse in Genoa yesterday dominated the headlines; sadly costing lives and severe damage.
Genoa’s Domenico Criscito spoke to Sky Sport after the disaster, offering support to the victims as well as offering to help in other ways:
"I landed in Genoa at 11.20 from Paris, luckily I had no luggage, I took the car and I went home. Then the collapse happened: it was really a matter of minutes, I was lucky. As captain of Genoa, I am close to the families of the victims, together with the whole team, we will do something, Genoa is a beautiful city and we have to stay united, strong and look ahead. Unfortunately, 30 people have lost their lives, I want to stay in touch with the families of the victims.”
