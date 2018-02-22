Criscito's agent: "Inter wanted him..."
18 May at 22:45Domenico Criscitio is set to return to the Italian Serie A as he will be signing with Genoa. Here is what his agent (Claudio Pasqualin) had to say as he spoke to Radio Sportiva:
"Criscito wanted to return to Genoa. Many clubs had interest in him. Inter? Yes Luciano Spalletti's Inter wanted him too. He signed an 8 year deal with Genoa, 5 as a player and another 3 years as a manager. This is what he wanted and he is very happy about this move. We will see him with Genoa next season and maybe with the national team too, who knows...".
Go to comments