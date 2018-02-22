Criscito's agent: "Inter wanted him..."

Domenico Criscitio is set to return to the Italian Serie A as he will be signing with Genoa. Here is what his agent (Claudio Pasqualin) had to say as he spoke to Radio Sportiva:



"Criscito wanted to return to Genoa. Many clubs had interest in him. Inter? Yes Luciano Spalletti's Inter wanted him too. He signed an 8 year deal with Genoa, 5 as a player and another 3 years as a manager. This is what he wanted and he is very happy about this move. We will see him with Genoa next season and maybe with the national team too, who knows...".