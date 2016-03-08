Crisis at Napoli; Insigne and Mertens head for exit
03 October at 09:45Napoli drew 0-0 with Belgian Pro League side Genk last night in the UEFA Champions League; with captain Lorenzo Insigne dropped not only from the starting 11 but the bench too. Il Mattino report that friction is growing between the Italian forward and head coach Carlo Ancelotti, leading question marks to once again arise over his future at the club.
Insigne was linked with a move away from Napoli in the summer and in January, he may once again be touted to leave the club.
Similarly, Dries Mertens, Napoli's Belgian forward, has a contract expiring next summer and the player himself has confessed that he does not know where he will be playing next year.
Potential crisis at Napoli, with two top forwards possibly leaving; all hands will be on deck to ensure that, in the worst case scenario, a contingency plan exists to soften the blows.
