Cristante: 'Chelsea legend is my idol, Ibra didn't treat me well'

17 January at 13:55
Roma star Bryan Cristante replied to the questions of some Roma fans on social media: "[Chelsea legend] Frank Lampard was my idol when I was a child. I've never had big idols, he was the player that I liked the most".

IBRAHIMOVIC - "I played with him at AC Milan. He was impressive. I have to say he didn't treat me very well but I benefit from the dressing down he gave me".

BENFICA - "I really improved there. They would have sold me if I didn't do well, I've never had doubts about my qualities, I knew I could do well. I've found obstacles through my career but this has helped me because I gained a lot of experience".

Cristante is a product of AC Milan Academy. The 23-year-old joined Roma from Atalanta for € 30 million last summer. He has four goals and three assists in 24 appearances with the Giallorossi so far this season.

