Cristiano, Henry my inspirations: Krzysztof Piatek

Piatek Milan esultanza pugni
28 July at 12:00
AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek has revealed that league rivals Juventus’ veteran striker Cristiano Ronaldo and former Arsenal forward Thiery Henry are his inspirations.

The 24-year-old has expressed those views in an interview with ESPN. "I have always looked to the greatest strikers to improve,” said Piatek. “The first and one of the best is certainly Cristiano Ronaldo, but also Thierry Henry when he was at Arsenal. But I have always tried to learn something from all the attackers I saw playing."

Piatek had an outstanding beginning to his career at the San Siro and the former Genoa striker has vowed to continue his great form for the Milan-based club.  

"I always expect a lot from me,” he said. “I am happy to have arrived in Serie A, to have scored both with Genoa and Milan, and yes, it's fantastic. I think I was born to score. Scoring in Serie A is always very difficult, but when I arrived in Serie A my goal was to show immediately great things and I think I succeeded in doing that."

He added: "My goal with Milan is to obviously continue score many goals and play an important part in team’s victories, which will hopefully help the club in qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season.”
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Genoa
Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.