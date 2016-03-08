Cristiano, Henry my inspirations: Krzysztof Piatek

AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek has revealed that league rivals Juventus’ veteran striker Cristiano Ronaldo and former Arsenal forward Thiery Henry are his inspirations.



The 24-year-old has expressed those views in an interview with ESPN. "I have always looked to the greatest strikers to improve,” said Piatek. “The first and one of the best is certainly Cristiano Ronaldo, but also Thierry Henry when he was at Arsenal. But I have always tried to learn something from all the attackers I saw playing."



Piatek had an outstanding beginning to his career at the San Siro and the former Genoa striker has vowed to continue his great form for the Milan-based club.



"I always expect a lot from me,” he said. “I am happy to have arrived in Serie A, to have scored both with Genoa and Milan, and yes, it's fantastic. I think I was born to score. Scoring in Serie A is always very difficult, but when I arrived in Serie A my goal was to show immediately great things and I think I succeeded in doing that."



He added: "My goal with Milan is to obviously continue score many goals and play an important part in team’s victories, which will hopefully help the club in qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season.”



