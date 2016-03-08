Cristiano Ronaldo a doubt for Napoli-Juventus match

27 February at 19:15
With the news that Cristiano Ronaldo is to undergo medical tests within the next couple of days to assess the seriousness of an ankle injury suffered to his left ankle in the match against Bologna, the forward's fitness ahead of the match between Napoli and Juventus is in doubt.

Ronaldo will undergo tests and the club will then be able to make an informed decision as to whether or not they want to risk their star man in what promises to be one of the Bianconeri's toughest league fixtures of the season, and one that could possibly bring to an end their unbeaten run in Serie A.

UPDATE: Tests have shown that Ronaldo is okay, there are no injuries but he will have to wait for the pain to go away. He is still in doubt for the game, however, as it is unknown when the pain will loosen. 
 

