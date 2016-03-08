Cristiano Ronaldo accused of rape
28 September at 23:30An American girl has accused former Manchester United, Real Madrid and current Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo for raping her back in 2009.
IlBianconeri state that a story on Der Spiegel is expected to be out in the newstands tomorrow which has an American girl called Kathryn Mayorga claiming that Ronaldo raped her in 2009, days after he had left Manchester United to join Real Madrid.
It is said that Ronaldo was on vacation in Las Vegas in the summer of 2009 with his cousin and brother-in-law and Kathryn claims that she was raped in Ronaldo's hotel room on a night during that period. She has also claimed that months after the incident, Ronaldo had struck a deal with Kathryn and had paid about 375,000 dollars to her such that she doesn't reveal anything about the alleged rape to anyone.
The girl though, has now broken his silence and has now talked to Der Speigel about the incident.
Kathryn has given further details about the incident and has claimed that she was screaming 'no' when she was being dragged and raped in the bathroom and the bedroom. The report that will come out tomorrow will also claim that Der Speigel journalists have tried to contact Ronaldo about the alleged rape, but the Portuguese's lawyers have turned the requests down constantly.
Kathryn's lawyer- Leslie Mark Stovall has also told Italian magazine L'Espresso more details about the incident and has said that the payment deal is invalid since it was done to take advantage of Kathryn's fragility.
Stovall has also revealed that they had appealed to the Nevada court about the case but the appeal was deemed invalid. The lawyer also claims that in an e-mail that he received, Ronaldo has declared that Kathryn did not scream out for help and thus, the intercourse happened with her consent.
Kathryn has again tried contacting the police several times over the last few weeks and it all depends on whether the Nevada court will reopen the case or not.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments