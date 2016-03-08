Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez to get married

The 33-year-old Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to marry him, as reported by many English media, The Sun and The Mirror above all.



The Spanish beauty has said ‘yes’ and has started trying on wedding dresses, Portugal’s best-selling newspaper Correio da Manha has claimed. The pair are living as man and wife in Italy and have a one-year-old daughter, Alana Martina. Cristiano is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend of two years, Georgina Rodriguez, with the star flashing a huge ring on her Instagram last night.

The publication quoted a source as saying: “Cristiano has already asked Gio to marry him and the wedding will take place, but few people know the details. All that is known at the moment is that Gio has already tried on some wedding dresses.” The stunner ensured she captured the mesmerising rock as she took a picture of her hand resting on a glass.



Cristiano, 33, was also spotted wearing a band as he enjoyed an evening out with his beau and his eight-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. During their evening out, Georgina looked sensational in a skintight black frock which showcased her enviable curves. The strapless garment highlighted the model’s phenomenal figure and the low-cut neckline drew attention to her ample bust.

Cristiano cut a dapper look in a pair of black trousers, teamed with a white T-shirt and burgundy jacket over the top. The former Real Madrid footballer also posted a photo from his evening out at the celebrity hotspot to his Instagram account.

