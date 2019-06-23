Cristiano Ronaldo and the photo with Michael Jordan: 'We made history'
24 June at 13:30
When a sports legend meets another. This could certainly be the title to describe the photograph that portrays Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo and former basketball champion Michael Jordan.
The Portuguese footballer published an image in the company of the former Chicago Bulls star on Instagram. An image that, understandably so, sparked enthusiasm among the CR7 followers. "We made history," Ronaldo wrote as the caption to the pic taken in Monte Carlo.
For more news, visit our homepage.
The Portuguese footballer published an image in the company of the former Chicago Bulls star on Instagram. An image that, understandably so, sparked enthusiasm among the CR7 followers. "We made history," Ronaldo wrote as the caption to the pic taken in Monte Carlo.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments