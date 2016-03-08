Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Parma ahead of Serie A clash
01 September at 14:10Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Parma ahead of Juventus' Serie A clash against the newly promoted minnows.
Ronaldo is yet to score for the Old Lady but registered an assist during their 2-0 win over Lazio last week and was an important part of the side that beat Chievo Verona 3-2 on the opening day of the new Serie A season.
Arrivo tranquillo per @Cristiano a Parma.— Adriano Ciacci (@Just_Adrian23) August 31, 2018
Quando hai Cristiano Ronaldo contro a fantacalcio contro una neopromossa. #parmajuve #juventus #ronaldo pic.twitter.com/ityF7xVvIO
Ronaldo was spotted arriving in Parma ahead of the Serie A clash against Juventus.
