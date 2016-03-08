Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus: the story so far
18 August at 13:15With Cristiano Ronaldo set to make a Juventus debut against Chievo Verona today, it has already been a remarkable story so far.
The Old Lady acquired the services of the Portuguese superstar two months ago when they agreed a fee of 100 million euros to sign Ronaldo from Real Madrid. Ronaldo will earn a wage of 30 million euros during his stay at the Old Lady over a four-year period.
Watch the DugOut's special about Ronaldo's stay at Juventus so far.
