Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Juventus win over Empoli
27 October at 22:30Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his side's 2-1 win over Empoli by posting a message on Twitter to his fans and teammates.
Ronaldo was in the thick of the action in Empoli, as the Old Lady slipped up early in the game and conceded through Francesco Caputo. But the second half saw Max Allegri's men improve and Ronaldo's penalty and long range screamer helped them stay unbeaten in the league.
Uno per tutti, tutti per uno! #finoallafine pic.twitter.com/LY0YHlM96o— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 27, 2018
The message read: "One for all, all for one."
