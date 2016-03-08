Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Juventus win over Empoli

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his side's 2-1 win over Empoli by posting a message on Twitter to his fans and teammates.Ronaldo was in the thick of the action in Empoli, as the Old Lady slipped up early in the game and conceded through Francesco Caputo. But the second half saw Max Allegri's men improve and Ronaldo's penalty and long range screamer helped them stay unbeaten in the league.

The message read: "One for all, all for one."



