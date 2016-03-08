Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Juventus win over Empoli

27 October at 22:30
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his side's 2-1 win over Empoli by posting a message on Twitter to his fans and teammates.

Ronaldo was in the thick of the action in Empoli, as the Old Lady slipped up early in the game and conceded through Francesco Caputo. But the second half saw Max Allegri's men improve and Ronaldo's penalty and long range screamer helped them stay unbeaten in the league.

 

The message read: "One for all, all for one."

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Empoli
Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.