Cristiano Ronaldo confirms Juventus stay and sets goal for next season
20 April at 21:15Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus lift their eighth consecutive Serie A title today as the Bianconeri overcame a 1-0 deficit to defeat Fiorentina 2-1 and win the Scudetto. Celebrations have been ongoing since and all eyes are on the club as they celebrate yet another title victory.
Speaking to DAZN after the match, Cristiano Ronaldo said the following:
"I am very happy here. First of all for winning the scudetto, then for being the first to win in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. We were not able to win the Champions League, but we will do better next year."
Then, to Sky Sports, Ronaldo said "It was a very good season, we won the Scudetto and the Super Cup. In the Champions League, only one team can win, we did our best and next year it will be different, I have positive feelings."
Finally, to JTV, CR7 said "It was a very difficult championship, I won my second trophy in the shirt of Juve and I'm very happy. We win today, in our house, with our fans, I am very happy. We won the Supercup, we won the championship, the team did well, in the Champions League we lost, but we played well. Football is like that."
