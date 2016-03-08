Cristiano Ronaldo could choose move to Juventus for financial reasons – the details
08 July at 21:45Of the reasons suggested for Cristiano Ronaldo’s reported move from Real Madrid to Juventus, one often unconsidered or overlooked is the fiscal benefits of a move.
From first glance, the high taxes of Italy would discourage the desire to move, yet laws and regulations are in place which suggest that the move would be fiscally beneficial to Cristiano.
Firstly, the 2017 ‘stability law’ which states that, for those who arrive in and have not resided in Italy for 9 of the last 10 years, a simple flat rate of €100,000 is all that is required for income produced abroad.
This will come as a relief to Ronaldo who was accused of, and charged with, accounts of tax evasion and tax fraud; selling the rights to his image to a company in the British Virgin Islands; to avoid the large tax bills that came in Spain. Ronaldo had to pay an €18.8m fine and therefore will be relieved as he looks to turn a new leaf with a move to Italy.
