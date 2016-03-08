Cristiano Ronaldo delivers cryptic message about Ballon d'Or

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken with Cadena Ser after Portugal's Nations League win: "I won three competitions, there has never been a moment in my career where I've played badly. Numbers in the last 16 years speak for themselves. What can I do more? I don't know if I deserve to win the Ballon d'Or. I am not judging myself, you are the ones who should do it".

"Portugal national team is going through an incredible moment since 2016, when we won the Euros. We are having fan and I am happy, win titles is very important. The support of fans was incredible, for my and my team-mates. Fans helped us to win the title. I am feeling well. I want to help young players and they want to help me, it's a perfect connection".



Manchester City's Bernardo Silva was named the best player of the competition. Cristiano Ronaldo did only play two games in the competition, scoring three goals.