Cristiano Ronaldo denies rumours of Man Utd return

SHOW GALLERY



Is Cristiano Ronaldo still happy at Juventus? Apparently, yes. Despite the Old Lady's Champions League defeat at hands of Atletico Madrid, CR7 is not unsure about his future in Turin where he arrived from Real Madrid last summer for € 112 million.



The Portuguese striker is being once again linked with a return to Manchester United but according to Tuttosport (via Ilbianconero), CR7 has personally denied rumours of a possible return at Old Trafford.



"I am happy here", Ronaldo reportedly told friends after the win of the Old Lady against Bologna last Sunday.



The Portuguese star is enjoying his time in Turin. His family is happy and he is delighted with the relationship he has with the rest of the group at Juventus.



CR7 is now enjoying a two-day break given to all Juventus players by Max Allegri. Yesterday he posted a picture in his Instagram account where he seemed to be pretty relaxed (WATCH IN THE GALLERY).



Ronaldo has three years left in his € 30 million-a-year contract with the Old Lady.