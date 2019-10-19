Cristiano Ronaldo describes 'special feeling' to receive 700 goals shirt at the Allianz
20 October at 10:30Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo received a kit yesterday with his name and the number 700 to mark his 700 career goals. The shirt was presented to the Portuguese star prior to Juventus' win over Bologna last night and the forward himself took to Instagram to thank the club for their act.
'It was a special feeling to receive the 700 goals’ shirt in our stadium by our President. Glad to score again and secure a difficult but well deserved victory.'
