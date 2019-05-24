Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts supercar with latest instagram post

24 May at 19:30
In his latest Instagram post, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has shown off his new McLaren supercar.

In the video, the Juve forward can be seen pulling up in the car; accompanied by a photo still of the Portuguese star posing with his latest acquisition.

This comes just weeks after it was announced that the 34-year-old had pre-ordered Bugatti's latest supercar, the 'Voiture Noire'.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Enjoy

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on



For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.