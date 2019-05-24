Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts supercar with latest instagram post
24 May at 19:30In his latest Instagram post, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has shown off his new McLaren supercar.
In the video, the Juve forward can be seen pulling up in the car; accompanied by a photo still of the Portuguese star posing with his latest acquisition.
This comes just weeks after it was announced that the 34-year-old had pre-ordered Bugatti's latest supercar, the 'Voiture Noire'.
