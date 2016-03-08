Cristiano Ronaldo: I’m one of the best players in football history

29 October at 15:15
In an exclusive interview given to France Football, the first as a Juventus player, Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken about the possibility to win the next Ballon d’Or: “I have already said this thing several times: winning the sixth is not an obsession. In my heart, I know I'm one of the best football players in history and clearly I'd love to win it again, I'd be lying if I said otherwise. I work every day to score goals and win games, without being leaded by an obsession, but I think I deserve it”.

(France Football)
Emanuele Giulianelli

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.