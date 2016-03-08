Cristiano Ronaldo: I’m one of the best players in football history

In an exclusive interview given to France Football, the first as a Juventus player, Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken about the possibility to win the next Ballon d’Or: “I have already said this thing several times: winning the sixth is not an obsession. In my heart, I know I'm one of the best football players in history and clearly I'd love to win it again, I'd be lying if I said otherwise. I work every day to score goals and win games, without being leaded by an obsession, but I think I deserve it”.

(France Football)Emanuele Giulianelli