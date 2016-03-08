Cristiano Ronaldo invests in hair transplant company

According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet AS, Cristiano Ronaldo's exploits off the field are starting to bring the Portuguese forward some of the income that he receives for his exploits on the pitch.The Spanish news outlet report that the Juventus forward has acquired a 50% stake in Inspraya, a currently Portuguese based but future European expanding hair transplant company. Ronaldo already owns a hotel chain but now the forward is making additional investments to ensure his long-term financial security.

