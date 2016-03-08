"Cristiano Ronaldo is more selfish than Messi"
10 April at 19:00Martin Edwards, former chairman of Premier League giants Manchester United has spoken ahead of United's Champions League quarter-final tie with FC Barcelona this evening. Edwards spoke about Lionel Messi and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Edwards said:
"I saw him the first time, at the age of 18, with Bolton in August: I was excited, he did certain tricks with the ball, the guys and I call them one trick ponies, the talented horses, who like to amaze, tried shooting and produced magic, if but a flash. Then he developed so much, but we couldn't imagine it coming to this. Not even Ferguson.
"Comparison between Ronaldo and Messi? The Argentine is more of a team man, and is also noticeable when he rejoices. He goes towards his companions. CR7 is more selfish, tends to celebrate on his own and expects others to run towards him."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments