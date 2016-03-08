Cristiano Ronaldo joins Lazio legend Klose as he becomes just fourth to score in four World Cups
15 June at 20:30Cristiano Ronaldo became just the fourth player to score in four different World Cup tournaments as he put Portugal ahead against Spain this evening. Ronaldo tucked a penalty away in the 4th minute after Nacho carelessly gave away a spot-kick.
The only other players to achieve this feat are Lazio and Germany legend Miroslav Klose, Brazilian legend Pele and former Hamburg and Germany forward Uwe Seeler.
Klose, the World Cup’s all-time leading goalscorer, scored in the 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions of the tournament; whilst Pele’s goals came in ’58, ’62, ‘66’ and ’70.
However, Ronaldo is in no danger of eclipsing Klose’s all-time goals record of 16, having only just scored his fourth World Cup goal for Portugal.
