Cristiano Ronaldo became just the fourth player to score in four different World Cup tournaments as he put Portugal ahead against Spain this evening. Ronaldo tucked a penalty away in the 4minute after Nacho carelessly gave away a spot-kick.The only other players to achieve this feat are Lazio and Germany legend Miroslav Klose, Brazilian legend Pele and former Hamburg and Germany forward Uwe Seeler.Klose, the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer, scored in the 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions of the tournament; whilst Pele's goals came in '58, '62, '66' and '70.However, Ronaldo is in no danger of eclipsing Klose's all-time goals record of 16, having only just scored his fourth World Cup goal for Portugal.