Cristiano Ronaldo: Juve boss Allegri confirms forward 'should play against Ajax'
09 April at 19:30Massimiliano Allegri has spoken to the microphones of Sky Sport this evening, as the Juventus head coach prepares for the Champions League tie against Dutch side Ajax tomorrow night.
Speaking on the topic of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was a doubt for the game before his recent recovery from injury, Allegri said that "Ronaldo, barring any surprises, should play. Rugani plays, Dybala also had a good workout. I'm sorry not to have Emre Can and Chiellini, but the others are doing well."
In training, Allegri trialled the following formation and it could well be that this is what the Italian opts for this time tomorrow.
Wojciech Szczesny; Mattia De Sciglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani, Alex Sandro; Rodrigo Bentancur, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi; Federico Bernardeschi, Mario Mandzukic, Cristiano Ronaldo
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments