Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Madrid gave me so much; I love the Spaniards!'

19 March at 14:15
It was recently reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had invested in a large portion of a hair transplant company in Portugal; with the forward speaking at the inauguration as the first clinic opened.

"Madrid gave me so much; my Spanish girlfriend, for example, who is also a little Argentine. And then my children, the many victories with Madrid, it was a city that helped me so much. And then I love the Spaniards..."

