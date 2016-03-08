Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Madrid gave me so much; I love the Spaniards!'
19 March at 14:15It was recently reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had invested in a large portion of a hair transplant company in Portugal; with the forward speaking at the inauguration as the first clinic opened.
"Madrid gave me so much; my Spanish girlfriend, for example, who is also a little Argentine. And then my children, the many victories with Madrid, it was a city that helped me so much. And then I love the Spaniards..."
