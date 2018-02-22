Cristiano Ronaldo offers €14m to settle dispute with Spanish tax authorities
18 May at 16:25According to the latest reports from Catalan sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to plead guilty to all four offenses for which he has been charged by the Spanish tax authorities.
Indeed, the Real Madrid superstar has also offered to pay €14 million in order to settle a dispute over tax fraud which dates back to the period between 2011 and 2014. Considering the fact that the Inland Revenue department claimed that he owed them over €30 million, it is far from certain that they will accept his latest proposal.
The Portuguese internationalist’s initial offer amounted to around €3.8 million, which was considered derisory by the prosecutors. Meanwhile, his latest proposal is still under consideration. It therefore remains to be seen whether the matter will draw to a close anytime soon. Ronaldo will certainly hope so, as the issue has already been ongoing for some considerable length of time.
(Mundo Deportivo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
