Cristiano Ronaldo: Orsi reveals Mancini asked Cragnotti for CR7 at Lazio
24 January at 22:15According to what has been reported by La Repubblica in an interview with Roberto Mancini's former assistant coach at Lazio, Fernando Orsi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus' Portuguese sensation, was revealed to be a real target of Mancini during his days in charge at Lazio.
Mancini coached Lazio between 2002 and 2004 so it is thought that the club were interested in signing CR7 then.
"We were struck by Ronaldo and his teammate Quaresma. Roberto had seen these two jewels, he talked with me and went to Cragnotti. I do not remember all the details, but the main problem was the cost and nothing was done."
Those were Orsi's words as the former Biancocelesti man revealed the details of the potential transfer.
Sam Wilson (@snhw_)
