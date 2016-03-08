Cristiano Ronaldo out of Juventus squad ahead of Genoa match
16 March at 14:30Juventus have released their squad list ahead of Sunday's Serie A trip to Genoa. In what is a surprise to some, Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the squad; perhaps as a rest and a reward for his hat-trick on Tuesday to overturn Juventus' first leg deficit in their Champions League round of 16 tie to defeat Atletico Madrid 3-2 on aggregate.
Ronaldo scored three in that match and it seems as though the Juventus staff have opted to give him this weekend off; joining the likes of De Sciglio and Douglas Costa on the excluded list.
Mario Mandzukic is in the squad, as is young forward Moise Kean and Federico Bernardeschi, one of Juve's star performers in the midweek tie with Diego Simeone's Atletico side.
Juventus squad list:
Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio.
Defenders: Chiellini, Caceres, Alex Sandro, Bonucci, Cancelo, Rugani, Spinazzola.
Midfielders: Pjanic, Matuidi, Emre Can, Bentancur, Nicolussi Caviglia
Forwards: Dybala, Mandzukic, Kean, Bernardeschi, Moren.
