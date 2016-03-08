Cristiano Ronaldo responds to Juve exit rumours
20 April at 11:00After Juventus were defeated on Tuesday and knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Ajax in the quarter-final of this year's tournament, rumours started to emerge to suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo could be leaving Juventus. Reports suggested that Ronaldo was furious with his teammates and Allegri and demanded to leave the club. However, Tuttosport have published the words of the Portuguese forward which seem to suggest that all the exit rumours are fake.
The Italian newspaper writes that Ronaldo has said that "for me, there is only Juventus." Words which seem to underline his intention to stay, only having moved last summer for €110m from Real Madrid, with the experienced star signing a four-year deal with the Bianconeri.
Even if Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to part ways, it is unlikely that many clubs would cough up the funds required for a 34-year-old, especially when it would likely involve paying over €100m still - Juve not wanting to take a loss.
Juventus are back to square one but at least, for the Old Lady, their star man may not be heading for the door in the summer.
