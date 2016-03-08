Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal national team to face Italy

27 October at 10:50
Cristiano Ronaldo will be given a Portugal call-up for the upcoming International break, Il Corriere dello Sport  reports. The Portuguese striker skipped the last four games of his national team in order to remain at the Continassa to train with Juve and settle in well with his club.

Both Portugal coach and the president of the FA had agreed to leave Ronaldo at home after he had joined Juventus.

Now, however, is time for CR7 to return to his national team. The Portuguese star, a former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker, is set to face Italy at the San Siro on the 17th of November.

One week before the game Ronaldo will play in the same stadium wearing the Juventus shirt. The last game before the International break, in fact, is AC Milan-Juventus at the San Siro where Ronaldo will play twice in a week.

CR7 is set to start today's Serie A clash against Empoli.
 

