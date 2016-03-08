New Juventus signing Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed why he joined the Turin based side this summer from Real Madrid.Ronaldo was recently talking to JuventusTV and he was asked about why he took the decision of joining the bianconeri this summer. He said: " It's nice to be here, I'm happy. When did I choose to play at Juventus? There was not a precise moment.""In recent years, I had played against Juventus on a couple of occasions and I always had the feeling that Italian fans liked Cristiano. Juve is the most important club in Italy, one of the best in the world. It was an easy choice because Juve is an incredible club ".When asked about what he intends to do at Juventus, he said: "My priority is to give my best, demonstrate professionalism, try to further improve the team. This will be my task, I will try to enjoy the moment as much as possible and to make Juve stronger during my stay here ".Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)