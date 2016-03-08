Cristiano Ronaldo's brother has recently spoken up about the player's move to Juventus this summer.Cristiano's brother Hugo was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport about the former Manchester United star and his recent switch to Italian champions Juventus. He said: "It's always difficult to predict how the fans of the world react to the news, but one thing I'm sure of: the Juventus supporters will always support him. Just like I do."This is, in general, a great Juve side: together with Cristiano, there are many excellent players ".When asked about whether Juventus are the favorites for winning the Scudetto next season, Hugo said:"Juventus are the favorites. But Juventus fights every year to win it, and this season, even more, is no exception: none of us can know the future: we need to wait and work".