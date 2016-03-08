Cristiano Ronaldo's final target with Juventus revealed

27 April at 16:45
Cristiano Ronaldo has won his first Serie A title with Juventus this season. The Old Lady won the title with games before the end of the season but CR7 has one more desire to fulfill before his first season in Italy comes to an end.

The Portuguese star aims to become the best goalscorer of the league. Ronaldo has 19 Serie A goals so far this season and his target is to reach Duvan Zapata and Piatek (21 goals each) and the Serie A top scorer who is Fabio Quagliarella. The Italian has netted 22 goals so far this season: Cristiano wants to catch him. It's his final desire for this season, from the next one he will set once again his focus on winning the Champions League with Juve.
 

