Cristiano Ronaldo's mother 'fighting for her life' after breast cancer diagnosis
09 February at 09:35Cristiano Ronaldo's mother and point of reference in life, Maria Dolores Aveiro is playing the most difficult match in life, the one against cancer, in particular, breast cancer, for the second time. She revealed it herself in an interview with a Portuguese TV.
"I was operated on the other side of Madrid. I did radiotherapy and now I'm fighting for my life," she said.
Ronaldo's mother had already been operated in 2007. At that time, the Juventus striker donated about 100 thousand euros to the hospital that had treated her after the first surgery.
Throughout his career, Maria has been more than a mother to Ronaldo, probably also a part of his strength. Although in her autobiography "Mother Courage", she revealed that she had thought about abortion when she discovered that she was pregnant with CR7.
It is not an easy period for Ronaldo, who is dealing with the Mayorga case as well as problems related to Spanish tax authorities, solved with a fine of 19 million. Recently his partner Georgina has lost her father and the Juventus striker is doing everything possible to make her feel his closeness in this sad moment. And now, news of his mother's illness has arrived.
Go to comments