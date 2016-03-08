Cristiano Ronaldo's mother: I never wanted by son to join Manchester United
17 July at 16:20Maria Dolores Aveiro has went on to reveal she never wanted her son Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United in the summer transfer window and claims she is happy with the Portuguese international’s choice.
The 33 year old joined Juventus on a four year deal from Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother said her son needed another challenge and that is why he joined the Turin club.
“It's a lie that I wanted him to return to Manchester United, it’s just not true,” Maria Dolores Aveiro told Record.
“I'm very happy with his choice. It's a very happy day for all of us. My son will make Juve even bigger. This is a new adventure and a new life. He enjoyed it at Real Madrid but he needed other challenges.”
Earlier in May she said, “I would not mind if my son signed a contract with PSG, even if, to be honest, I'd rather go back to playing for Manchester United.”
