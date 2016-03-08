Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother’s ode to his Manchester United days
07 November at 22:45Juventus are currently finishing their game with Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League, with the Bianconeri leading 1-0 at the time of writing. Before the game, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, posted a picture to Facebook.
The picture contained Dolores herself posing with a framed picture of Cristiano Ronaldo in a Manchester United shirt that she has on her wall. The caption read “Apesar de ter sempre guardado no meu coração um carinho especial pelo Manchester United desejo boa sorte para o Juventus.”
This translates to: “Despite having always kept in my heart a special affection for Manchester United, tonight I wish good luck to Juventus.”
