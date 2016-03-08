Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother’s ode to his Manchester United days

07 November at 22:45
Juventus are currently finishing their game with Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League, with the Bianconeri leading 1-0 at the time of writing. Before the game, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, posted a picture to Facebook.
 
The picture contained Dolores herself posing with a framed picture of Cristiano Ronaldo in a Manchester United shirt that she has on her wall. The caption read “Apesar de ter sempre guardado no meu coração um carinho especial pelo Manchester United desejo boa sorte para o Juventus.”
 
This translates to: “Despite having always kept in my heart a special affection for Manchester United, tonight I wish good luck to Juventus.”
 

 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.