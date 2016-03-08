Cristiano Ronaldo's targets for 2020 revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo received the award for the Best Player of the Year yesterday at the Globe Soccer Awards but the Juventus star does not want to stop there and is eager to celebrate more in 2020.



Ronaldo will turn 35 in February but CR7 still feels at the top and he wants to prove it to everyone, as highlighted by Gazzetta dello Sport.



The Portuguese phenomenon has launched the challenge from Dubai and has already turned his attention to next year because his goal is to always improve.



His targets are both individual and team goals, to shout out loud to the world that he is the number one. He wants to be the first after Seedorf to win the Champions League with three different clubs and most importantly, match Messi in terms of the number of Ballon d'Or wins.