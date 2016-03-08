Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Juventus win in friendly clash
17 October at 22:30Serie A giants Juventus recently played a friendly game against Serie D side Chieri and picked up a 2-1 win, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring once and assisting once.
The likes of Miralem Pjanic, Alex Sandro and Blaise Matuidi who had returned from the international break all featured in the game. And Douglas Costa and Mattia de Sciglio returned from injuries.
After the game, Chieri players requested for a photograph with Ronaldo.
Juventus played a friendly game against Chieri and won 2-1. Ronaldo scored a goal and provided an assist. [@bianconeribra] pic.twitter.com/DBXHPHaajT— Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) October 17, 2018
