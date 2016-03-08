...
Pics, Videos: Ronaldo close to scoring another bicycle-kick goal in charity game in Turin

28 May at 22:00
Cristiano Ronaldo and a host of Italian football legends and famous singers took part in the "Partita del Cuore" charity match at the Allianz Stadium last night, with the Portuguese striker scoring a wonderful goal that was truly Ballon d'Or worthy.

These are the line-ups and the players who played at the Allianz Stadium:

Italian singers: Buffon, Marcorè, Chiellini, Fabi, Vallesi, Belli, Zanetti, Shade, Briga, Ruggeri, Bova. A disp. Fede, Einar, Biondo, Casillo, Pintus, Bob Sinclair, Benji, Mezzancella. Altri: Todaro, Albi dello Stato Sociale, Oscar degli Statuto, Cois. All. Allegri. Direttore Tecnico: Marco Masini. Team Manager: Marco Conte

Campioni per la Ricerca: Storari, Giletti, Agnelli, Vettel, Albertini,  Ronaldo-Schumacher, Elkann John, Totti, Nedved, Leclerc, Pirlo. A disp. Carone, Andrè, Fontana, Poeta, Di Tanno, Cassani, Di Stefano, Santini, Conticini, Giovinazzi. All. Platini. Direttore Tecnico:Penta. Team Manager: Claudio Sala


Ronaldo's pre-match selfie with Francesco Totti became viral before the game where Cristiano Ronaldo took centre stage both on and off the pitch. He scored one goal, he nearly found the net with another bicycle-kick goal and was replaced after 24 minutes by Michael Schumacher's son Mick. The "Campioni per la Ricerca Team" won the game 3-2.


embed

