Cristiano Ronaldo sends message of support to Casillas after Spaniard suffers heart attack
01 May at 19:45Worrying news came out of Portugal today as it was revealed that FC Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas had suffered a heart attack and was sent to hospital. Fortunately, things look like they are not too serious and Casillas should recover. Many former teammates and big names in football have sent messages of support out to the Spaniard, including Juventus forward and former Real Madrid teammate of Casillas, Cristiano Ronaldo.
In a message on his Instagram story, Ronaldo wrote "Much strength my friend. I hope you recover soon."
Everyone at CalcioMercato.com wishes Casillas a speedy and full recovery.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments