Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Juve fans after final game of the season - watch

14 June at 22:00
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a message on Instagram for his fans after the final game of his season. The Portuguese striker has won three trophies and has just put an end to another incredible campaign full of records, goals, and trophies. Ronaldo has listed them all on his official social media account. The Juventus striker is already enjoying his holidays before the beginning of a new season with Juventus.

What an unforgettable season! New experiences, gigantic club, exciting city, broken records and three more titles! I have to thank all of Juventus fans for the wonderfull way I was welcomed in Italy! You’re a very important part of our victories! Thanks to all my fans around the world and particularly to the portuguese people that helped us reach another historical win for Portugal! You’ll allways have a special place in my heart! Personaly, I’ll never forget the great moments and new record-breaking achievments I’ve had so far in 2019: - Italian Supercup winning goal; - Serie A win, Best Player and 21 goals; - Nations League win and hat-trick; - First Player to reach 100 wins and 125 goals in Champions League; - First Player to win 10 UEFA titles; - First Player to score in all National Teams final stages: FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup and UEFA Nations League; - First Player to score in 10 consecutive National Teams final stages from 2004 to 2019; See you soon! Together we’ll keep fighting for new and amazing conquests! I’m counting on you!

