Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Real Madrid after hat-trick vs. Atletico - video

13 March at 10:50
Cristiano Ronaldo was the man of the match in Juventus-Atletico Madrid last night. The Portuguese star spoke to Sky Sport right after the final whistle saying "this is why Real Madrid signed me". A few minutes after he also spoke with El Chiringuito and sent a message to Real Madrid fans. "A hug to Chiringuito,  to Tomas Roncero and to all the lovers of Real Madrid", CR7 told Edu Aguirre, who is a Spanish journalist and one of his closest friends.

Watch the video below:

 

