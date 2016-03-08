Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Real Madrid after hat-trick vs. Atletico - video
13 March at 10:50Cristiano Ronaldo was the man of the match in Juventus-Atletico Madrid last night. The Portuguese star spoke to Sky Sport right after the final whistle saying "this is why Real Madrid signed me". A few minutes after he also spoke with El Chiringuito and sent a message to Real Madrid fans. "A hug to Chiringuito, to Tomas Roncero and to all the lovers of Real Madrid", CR7 told Edu Aguirre, who is a Spanish journalist and one of his closest friends.
