Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Real Madrid after hat-trick vs. Atletico - video

Cristiano Ronaldo was the man of the match in Juventus-Atletico Madrid last night. The Portuguese star spoke to Sky Sport right after the final whistle saying "this is why Real Madrid signed me". A few minutes after he also spoke withand sent a message to Real Madrid fans. "A hug to Chiringuito, to Tomas Roncero and to all the lovers of Real Madrid", CR7 told Edu Aguirre, who is a Spanish journalist and one of his closest friends.